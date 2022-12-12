Infini Capital Management Ltd Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 14.2% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,075.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 308,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after buying an additional 59,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWM opened at $178.62 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.