Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,457 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $332.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $211.97 and a 1 year high of $336.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.06 and its 200-day moving average is $287.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.