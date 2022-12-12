National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $96,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after buying an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

