First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Roper Technologies worth $104,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $431.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.96 and a 200 day moving average of $406.68.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

