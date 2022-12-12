First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $85.08 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Diamondback Energy worth $85,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after buying an additional 512,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,603,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.60 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

