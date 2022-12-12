Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 22,226 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.24 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.