Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 1,180 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $85.84 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

