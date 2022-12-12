Captrust Financial Advisors Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

