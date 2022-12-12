Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $59.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

