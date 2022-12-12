The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southern worth $56,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

