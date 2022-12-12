Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,327 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $117,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.43.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

