Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 3,231 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.60 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.