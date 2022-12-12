Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,153,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,655,000 after buying an additional 105,237 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Duke Energy by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,960,000 after buying an additional 164,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 369,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 55,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

