Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.31.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $219.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

