Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3,344.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

QQQ stock opened at $282.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

