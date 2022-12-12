Castleview Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

