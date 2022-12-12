Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 492,847 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,273,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,847 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,378,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $395.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.80 and its 200 day moving average is $393.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

