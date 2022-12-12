New Millennium Group LLC Invests $134,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

ABT stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

