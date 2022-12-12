New Millennium Group LLC Sells 498 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $330.64 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $675.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.52 and a 200-day moving average of $359.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.96.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

