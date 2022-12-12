International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 745 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $172.33 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $197.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

