International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.41.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $179.54 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.