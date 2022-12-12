Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,718,159 shares of company stock worth $115,143,392. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $359.14 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.71.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

