National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in MetLife were worth $74,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of MET opened at $72.19 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.