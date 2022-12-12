Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,056 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $74,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $725,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 159.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 326,298 shares of company stock valued at $30,554,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $91.88 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

