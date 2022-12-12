Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in HP were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HP by 1,041.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 850,104 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 197.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 728,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,918 shares of company stock worth $4,300,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

