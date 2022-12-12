National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Target were worth $102,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Target by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $152.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.32.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

