Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,060 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Kinder Morgan worth $103,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 30,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 60,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 354,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $1,197,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

