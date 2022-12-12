Castleark Management LLC Sells 19,600 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 163,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 206,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MS opened at $89.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

