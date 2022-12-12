Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 540 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

