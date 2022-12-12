Castleark Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after acquiring an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.78.

Shares of PNC opened at $154.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $161.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

