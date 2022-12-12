IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DXC Technology by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 368,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,454 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DXC opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

