IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 329,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,688,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,089,000 after buying an additional 542,005 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,180,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The company has a market cap of $290.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

