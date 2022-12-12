New Millennium Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 21,641.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Visa stock opened at $208.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.09. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $393.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

