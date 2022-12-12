Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,975 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $645,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $417,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 191.6% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,156. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

