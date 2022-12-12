Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 96,537 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,537 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

