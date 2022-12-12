Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 819,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,491 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.47.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $278.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.00 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

