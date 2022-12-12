Verity & Verity LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.88 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

