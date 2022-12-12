Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 48 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $395.01 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.31.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

