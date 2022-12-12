First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $95,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $242.04 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

