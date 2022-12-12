National Pension Service Purchases 98,102 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

National Pension Service increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,102 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Blackstone worth $100,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 278,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,038,000 after buying an additional 211,476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blackstone by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 35,814 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

