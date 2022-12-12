National Pension Service Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71,876 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $90,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $74.01 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,499 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

