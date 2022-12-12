First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $59.74 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $59,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

