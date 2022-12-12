Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

