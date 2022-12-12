Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 16.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 17.2% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 155.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

