Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 380.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 413.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

