Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

