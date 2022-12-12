MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 383 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after buying an additional 1,984,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

GE opened at $81.45 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.