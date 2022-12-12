Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $101.37 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.