MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Lessened by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP reduced its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,129 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises 11.9% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $62,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in MongoDB by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

Insider Activity

MongoDB Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $191.75 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.23.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

