IMA Wealth Inc. Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

